Bhopal: MGPS holds motivationals session

BHOPAL: A motivational session was organised for the students of class VI and VII in the presence of Siddh Bhau, at Mitthi Gobindram Public School (MGPS) on Tuesday.

The session was aimed to imbibe ‘sanskars’ and to inculcate humanitarian values among the students.

Bhau said that a student should focus on the right things and must lead a healthy life style to help them to reach the pinnacle of success. Thus, a student must keep himself away from negative company and bad influences. At the same time, he exhorted upon the students to develop a feeling of gratitude towards the almighty that has showered blessings upon them.

Secretary, SHKES, AC Sadhwani, in his address to students focused on concept clarity, mental presence of students in class and discipline.

Co-ordinator MGPS, Girish Hemrajani, in his welcome speech laid down the objective of the session.

The session was anchored by Kirti Rajput and vote of thanks was proposed by Tanmoy Sharma.