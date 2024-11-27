Bhopal Metro Nears Completion: Trial Runs & Safety Tests Await Final Stretch Of Orange Line

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of the proposed 15 km-long track (up & down) between Subash Nagar and AIIMS, 14 km has been laid down. The work is underway on the remaining 1 km track. Once the track is laid, the authorities will plan a trial run on the entire 15 km stretch.

The Metro officials are also planning to invite the team of Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) for testing of the metro train. People aware of the development said that authorities at Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation have still to decide on the date to invite the RDSO team for testing of the metro.

The team will conduct all required tests minutely. Thereafter, Commissioner Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will be invited to conduct safety checks of the Bhopal Metro. CMRS is expected to stay for 10 to 15 days. Before coming to the state capital, the CMRS will visit Indore to conduct a thorough inspection and testing of the metro project to ensure that it meets all necessary standards.

After receiving a certificate from CMRS the commercial operation of the Metro train will be planned. “ As of now, work on uploading the Metro project documents is underway. Once this is completed, CMRS will be invited,” said a Metro official. Notably, eight elevated metro stations are being constructed from Subash Nagar to AIIMs. Bhopal Metro will have two lines - Orange Line and Blue Line- and 28 stations.