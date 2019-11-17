Bhopal: Messages of child rights painted walls of govt school

BHOPAL: Youth4Children volunteers painted the walls of a government higher secondary school, Bawaria Kalan, Bhopal in blue colour with the message of child rights.

They also used illustration to draw messages of various rights like education, protection, life, survival and development on the walls of the school.

As part the effort the NGOs engaged with school students and spoke on rights and asked them to write slips of wish and need which will be collated and shared with decision makers.

Images taken by young people were also displayed at the venue. The images captured issues of children, challenges and efforts being done by the state. This week, young people are mobilising their energies to spread information on child rights among children, people, teachers and adults.

UNICEF Madhya Pradesh communication specialist Anil Gulati spoke to children about participation and how important it is to give platform to children to share their views and that their voices reach decision makers.

Ex-member of state commission of protection of child rights Vibanshu Joshi spoke on the CRC, good touch and bad touch with adolescent and youth.

This was an initiative of NGOs Sky Social and Vasudha Sanasthan in partnership with UNICEF to mark child rights week and 30 years of signing of The Convention on the rights of the child as part of Go Blue theme.