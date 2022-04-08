Bhopal: Menstruation still a taboo in society

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gynaecologist and nutritionist Dr Varuna Pathak has said periods or menstruation is still taboo in the society. Not only in the illiterate or rural environment, there are many misconceptions about menstruation even in the educated urban society, she added.

Pathak was speaking in a dialogue session on 'Menstrual Hygiene, Nutrition and Health' under Suljhan at Government Women's Polytechnic College in the city on Thursday. The event was organised by Helpbox, Sarjana Academy for Design and Fine Arts and NSS. She said that it is more important to see and understand the physical and mental changes that occur during menstruation than reacting to emotions.

She further said, Not getting periods on time is not a problem at all. The nature of every girl is different, so it is normal for the duration of menstruation to be different. Excessive bleeding during menstruation is not a matter of concern; rather it is more important to protect it from infection. Blood is the biggest carrier of the virus. Due to this the infection progresses quickly.

It is very important to increase the amount of iron in your body and for this it is necessary to consume foods like green vegetables, jaggery, gram and dates, she added.

She said that haemoglobin is the carrier of oxygen which carries oxygen from the lungs to the whole body. So, haemoglobin in women should always be above 12.

Pathak advised that if there is even a little blood on the pad in the morning, then definitely change it by evening. Wet pads are the cause of infection. Even if you use a cloth during menstruation, it should be cleanly washed, dried in the harsh sun and ironed. Do not use dirty clothes.î Sunil Shukla conducted the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:25 AM IST