Bhopal: Mehul tops district with 99.96 percentile in JEE Mains

Bhopal: Mehul Vijay Chanda topped among the candidates of capital city in IIT JEE preliminary examination results declared on Friday.

Chanda, a student of Sagar Pubic School, scored 99.96 percentile marks in his examination.

Students of Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, have posted excellent results in with 26 students qualifying for IIT JEE mains. Over 25 students scored above 90 percentile with school registering an overall average of 95.60 percentile.

Chanda was followed by Nanduri Venkat Lohitya with 99.06, Anirudh Yadav with 99.0 and Shriyansh Ranjan with 98.53 percentiles. Eight students of last year batch also got selected with Divy Joshi scoring 99.4, Devanshu Patidar 98.9 and Aryan Raj Shrivastava 98.6 percentile respectively.

Sudhir Kumar Agrawal, Chairman Sagar Group and Principal Pankaj Sharma congratulated the students and faculties for their hard work in bringing laurels to school.