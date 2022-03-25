Bhopal: Mega event to be organised for differently-abled athletes on April 7

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Olympics Bharat will organise a mega event for differently-abled athletes in the city on April 7 to mark World Health Day, according to official information. World Health Day is observed on April 7.

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania told media persons that district administration would collaborate with Special Olympics Bharat for the event.

Deepankar Banarjee, director, Special Olympics Bharat MP, said federation aimed to organise mega event for differently-abled athletes in 75 districts across the country with about 75,000 athletes.

According to Banarjee, screening and identification of differently-abled athletes would be done. The events are being organised to prepare them for Special Olympics to be held in Germany next year.

Banarjee said event would be organised in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Tikamgarh. In Ujjain and Teekamgarh, it will be organised on April 5. In other districts, it will be on April 7. The event in Bhopal will be organised in People’s Medical College on April 7.

Deepankar Banarjee said 180 countries would compete in 16 disciplines in summer games and 7 in winter games. About 10 players and 4 coaches from the city have represented India internationally and 2 players of the state have received Vikram Award.

Lavania said Bhopal district was given with target of 1,000 players but over 1,300 such athletes had been identified. District administration will provide medical aid, free vaccines, hearing aids to them.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:56 PM IST