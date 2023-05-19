Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees

Bhopal: Medical reprsentative killed in road accident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck killed a medical representative in Sukhi Sewaniya on Thursday, the police said. The driver fled against whom a case has been registered, the police added. The victim died on the spot, they said.

According to the police, deceased Arun Pal, 26, was a medical representative at a private pharmaceutical company in the city. On Thursday evening, he was heading towards Bilkhiriya on his bike. As he reached near Kalyanpur junction, a truck rammed into him.

Pal who was thrown to a distance of ten feet had received grievous injuries on his head and other parts of the body. As a result, he died on the spot. Locals rushed him to the Hamidia hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police reached the spot to seize the truck. A case has been registered against the driver. Further investigation is underway, police said.