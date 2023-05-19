 Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees

Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees

Arul Pal, 26, who was thrown to a distance of ten feet had received grievous injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Medical reprsentative killed in road accident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck killed a medical representative in Sukhi Sewaniya on Thursday, the police said. The driver fled against whom a case has been registered, the police added. The victim died on the spot, they said.

According to the police, deceased Arun Pal, 26, was a medical representative at a private pharmaceutical company in the city. On Thursday evening, he was heading towards Bilkhiriya on his bike. As he reached near Kalyanpur junction, a truck rammed into him.

Pal who was thrown to a distance of ten feet had received grievous injuries on his head and other parts of the body. As a result, he died on the spot. Locals rushed him to the Hamidia hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police reached the spot to seize the truck. A case has been registered against the driver. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Read Also
Jio-bp launches new diesel that offers saving of Rs 1.1 lakh per truck annually
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees

Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees

Bhopal: Illicit liquor worth Rs 60,000 seized, 1 held

Bhopal: Illicit liquor worth Rs 60,000 seized, 1 held

Bhopal: Lawyer raped by telecom company employee on marriage pretext

Bhopal: Lawyer raped by telecom company employee on marriage pretext

Drunk driving rampant in Bhopal: It is normal, say cops on 496 cases in over 4 months

Drunk driving rampant in Bhopal: It is normal, say cops on 496 cases in over 4 months

Bhopal's IGRMS displays its works at Int’l Museum Expo 2023

Bhopal's IGRMS displays its works at Int’l Museum Expo 2023