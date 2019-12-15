Bhopal: MCU rector too named in FIR

Bhopal: Name of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University rector Shrikant Singh has been mentioned in the FIR registered into alleged scam in Rohit Housing Society Bhopal.

Mention of Singh’s name in FIR has once again brought the varsity in the limelight for all wrong reasons. Earlier, the EOW had registered a case against appointments and alleged financial irregularities in the varsity and now one the varsity officer is allegedly involved in the housing society scam.

After the FIR, Singh is likely to be arrested and the varsity may initiate action against him. A complainant has moved cops against alleged irregularities in the housing society.

Interestingly, the PE was registered in 2009, but irregularities didn’t stop. The new and old board of directors kept on committing irregularities with aplomb.

After Congress took over the reins in state, the case was reopened to investigate irregularities. The cooperative department formed a three member committee which submitted its report on June 4, 2019.

The committee found that the housing society opened two accounts in nationalised bank. On January 11, 2017 both accounts were closed by the then president Ram Bahadur.

A huge amount was deposited and withdrawn between 2012 and 2017. In one account Rs 18.55 crore and in other account Rs 15 crore was transacted.

The committee found at a few large transactions were made through cheques by board to directors into their accounts or in the name of other firms.

Some amount was withdrawn through vouchers. Importantly, no papers regarding withdrawals were found in the office.

The committee recorded statement of JK Jain, Yogesh Purswani and Premkishor Chourasia. The panel came to know that Ram Bahadur is the cousin of scam kingpin Ghanshyam Singh Rajput. The latter used the former as a front to operate. Though Bahadur was society president, chques were signed by Ghanshyam. Even bank accounts were linked with Ghanshyam’s number. The EOW have registered the case against the 24 named accuses including others, on Friday.