Bhopal Master Plan Likely Before Imposition Of MCC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP-led state government is mulling to roll out Bhopal Master Plan before the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Hectic preparations are underway at the government level in this regard. It is being said that after doing some necessary amendments in the draft, the Bhopal Master Plan notification could be issued shortly.

There are certain pressing reasons behind the hurry of the BJP government to issue final draft of Bhopal Master Plan as early as possible. The assembly elections are going to take place in November and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) could be imposed anytime in October.

Henceforth, if the Bhopal Master Plan is not issued before the Model Code then it will automatically go into the backburner, and government does not want to run into this risk.

Moreover, in the probability of election results not going in favour of the BJP government, there are high chances that the new government would shelve the Bhopal Master Plan and try to come out with its own version of city Master Plan.

Henceforth, the BJP government could not prefer to hold the Bhopal Master Plan close to its chest for long and is eager to roll it out in a couple of days.

If the government comes up with Bhopal Master Plan before the election dates are announced then the ruling party will stand a fair chance of getting additional votes in Bhopal district. The ruling party can beat the chest that it is this government which had finally made up Bhopal Master Plan a reality which otherwise was pending for the last 17 years.

It was in June that a draft proposal of Bhopal Master Plan 2031 was issued by the government.

Later online hearing was conducted in which objections and suggestions given by the people.

Most of the objections were related to catchment area and showing land of certain areas as green zone. More than 3000 people have registered themselves for the online hearing. The prominent figures, who objected and gave suggestions on the proposed draft of Bhopal Master plan included BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma and some noted builders.

