Bhopal: Markets reopen after 10 days but shoppers go missing

Though markets reopened after 10-lockdown on Tuesday, shops wore a deserted look as shoppers choose to remain indoors following an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state capital has witnessed in past few days.
Markets witnessed hardly 10 per cent business on the day the lockdown was lifted. The situation was much better when the market reopened after a two months lockdown.
Rush was only seen at grocery stores and flour mills, while the shops dealing in other goods like clothing, fashion, electronic items drew a blank on day one of the lifting of the lockdown.
The traders attributed poor response to low purchasing capacity of customers. We were expecting good business around Eid and Rakshabandhan, however, the lockdown during the festivals dashed our hopes, rued the traders.
Stating that they do not any more lockdown, the traders said that they would at their level ensure strict adherence to the Covis-19 norms like enforcement of social distancing, hand hygiene and covering face. The traders will have to discourage crowding at their outlets and ensure that the shoppers too follow all norms. New Market traders association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said that with two major festivals gone, people are not much interested in coming out for shopping. Only stores selling essential commodities are witnessing some business, he added. “Actually, customers do not have purchasing capacity and now all focus is on ensuring the purchasing of essential commodities. Secondly, Eid and rakshabandhan was celebrated during lockdown so traders dealing in readymade garments, jewelry and other items failed to do any business during the festivals.”
We would urge the home minister Narottam Mishra to consider reopening markets all days in week as businessmen have already suffered huge losses, he added.
While the lockdown has been lifted, however, the administration not taking any chances is keeping strict vigil. Wholesale market, including that of vegetables, would be keenly monitored. Administration will check gatherings of more than five people at one place.
Meanwhile, devotees queued up temples and mosques with the lifting of the restrictions. With preparations in full swing in Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple, the devotees here at the state capital looked excited. They visited temples here and paid their obeisance to the deities. Yogendra Singh of Hanuman Mandir, New Market, said, “ Temples have reopened after 10 days and in view of the bhoomi pujan of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, many religious programmes are being organized here too.”
