Bhopal: Markets reopen after 10 days but shoppers go missing

Stating that they do not any more lockdown, the traders said that they would at their level ensure strict adherence to the Covis-19 norms like enforcement of social distancing, hand hygiene and covering face. The traders will have to discourage crowding at their outlets and ensure that the shoppers too follow all norms. New Market traders association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said that with two major festivals gone, people are not much interested in coming out for shopping. Only stores selling essential commodities are witnessing some business, he added. “Actually, customers do not have purchasing capacity and now all focus is on ensuring the purchasing of essential commodities. Secondly, Eid and rakshabandhan was celebrated during lockdown so traders dealing in readymade garments, jewelry and other items failed to do any business during the festivals.”

We would urge the home minister Narottam Mishra to consider reopening markets all days in week as businessmen have already suffered huge losses, he added.

While the lockdown has been lifted, however, the administration not taking any chances is keeping strict vigil. Wholesale market, including that of vegetables, would be keenly monitored. Administration will check gatherings of more than five people at one place.

Meanwhile, devotees queued up temples and mosques with the lifting of the restrictions. With preparations in full swing in Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple, the devotees here at the state capital looked excited. They visited temples here and paid their obeisance to the deities. Yogendra Singh of Hanuman Mandir, New Market, said, “ Temples have reopened after 10 days and in view of the bhoomi pujan of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, many religious programmes are being organized here too.”