Bhopal: Mantri calls Scindia Lord Ram, himself Hanuman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, has called Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Lord Ram and himself Hanuman.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh, called Sisodia ‘Chamcha’ and ‘servant’ of Scindia.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, Sisodia said, “Scindia is my God. A servant’s job is to serve his lord and fulfill his promises.”

Govind Singh also asked Sisodia to fight against Jaiwardhan Singh from Raghogarh. Sisodia said that Jaiwardhan should first handle Harendra Singh in his constituency.

There will be surprising results from Raghogarh Nagar Palika and Raghogarh assembly seat.

When Sisodia was part of the Congress, he called himself a “Chamcha” of Scindia.

During the electioneering for Raghogarh civic body polls, Sisodia said whosoever was in the Congress should join the BJP; else, Mama would come with a bulldozer.

Reacting to Sisodia’s statement, the Leader of Opposition asked him to fight the next assembly election from Raghogarh constituency.

