Bhopal: MANIT research scholars start indefinite strike for pending arrears

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PhD scholars in Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Thursday have sat on an indefinite strike on the premises against non-payment of arrears and stopping of stipend to the scholars who have completed three years of research.

MANIT administration recently released a circular stating that the scholars who have completed three years of their research will not receive stipend

The scholars told Free Press that they have tried all means to let their voice heard to the management and to the government but to no avail. They were even protesting silently in the premises for past ten days.

The students alleged that the MANIT management has not to paid them home rent allowance (HRA) since July 2019. After several attempts, the management paid them one month's HRA in October and then stopped the same again and now they have rejected to pay the stipend too, even the arrears.

It is been mentioned in the circular that the stipend of PhD scholars who fail to submit SCI Research Publication of Q1, Q2 class on completion of 3 years will be forfeited.

A research scholar requesting anonymity told Free Press, We were not able to complete our research due to coronavirus as we were not allowed to enter the premises to use the equipment for experiment. How are we supposed to submit our research papers when we have not done any research?

We tried to talk to the management, wrote to them and even staged silent protests. But all they did was target the protesting students and threatened them to suspend their stipend and arrears, he added.

The scholars also accused the management of pressuring the scholars belonging to SC/ST community to pay tuition fees against the rules. Their registration forms of fee waiver have been refused by the MANIT administration, they added.

Another research scholar while talking to Free Press said, All the NITs and IITs pay their scholars HRAs per month. We are supposed to get about Rs 35,000 per month for starting two years and then Rs 5,000 is added to the same. We havenít received a penny from the management in the name of stipend, HRA or any other arrear.

Management, however, has told the students that arrears can be paid only from the date of approval of BOG as per Government norms. At the last Senate meeting his demand for a waiver was discussed in the paper in the SCI/SCIE journal for the extension of teaching aid after three years, but it was turned down. As such it could not be considered, according to the statement given to the students from the management.

Despite several efforts, Free Press could not get the comments from director of MANIT NS Raghuvanshi, as he did not pick up the phonecall.

Major Demands:

1. Extend date of submission of SCI research paper.

2. Provide SC/ST scholars scholarship/fee waiver as per govt norms.

3. Provide scholars arrears pending since July, 2019.

4. Repeal the order of not providing stipend to scholars who have completed three years of research.

5. Have a discussion with protesting scholars.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:07 AM IST