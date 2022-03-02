Bhopal: Man, son dupe investors to the tune of Rs 100 crore, arrested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police have arrested a man and his son for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 100 crore. They cheated investors on the pretext of involving them in fish farming, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that the police arrested Prahlad Sharma (49) and his son Shubam Sharma (26) from Kohefiza area.

Brijendra Kumar Kashyap, the managing director of Fish Fortune Produce Company, revealed the names of Prahlad and Shubam and they were arrested by the police.

He informed about the modus operandi of the accused as to how they entered into contract with farmers for fish farming and took Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh from each of them, promising them to double the money in two years.

Nearly 2000 farmers were duped from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and three other states. Several cases are registered against them at various police stations of seven states.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:18 PM IST