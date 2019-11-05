Bhopal: Man sexually assaults cousin’s wife, booked

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at a hotel near Bhopal railway station. Mangalwara police have registered a case on Monday.

According to the police, the victim woman, who hails from Harda district, resides in a locality here along with husband and three children. The woman was sexually assaulted by her husband’s cousin when she was returning home after alighting from a train. Near the railway station, the woman met her husband’s cousin, who offered to drop her home in his car, but instead he took her to a hotel and allegedly raped her.

In her complaint the victim told the police that she was acquainted with the man as he used to visit the house frequently. On September 1, while dropping her home, the man stopped at a hotel saying he had some work. The man took her to a room and sexually assaulted her. He even threatened her to keep her mouth shut. The accused later dropped victim home. Initially the victim kept quite but later mustered courage and confided to her relatives about the ordeal.