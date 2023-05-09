Bhopal: Man sentenced to death for killing BSc student

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded capital punishment to a person for murdering a BSc student in Phunda under Khajuri Kalan police station jurisdiction in July 2022.

Accused and deceased stayed at Amaltas Colony in Phunda. The deceased Aman Dangi, 21, resident of Sehore, was BSc II year student at MVM College.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Tada passed the order, convicting Rajat Saini, 24. A case was registered against Saini under Sections 302, 201, 489(a), 489(B) of IPC.

Special district prosecution officer Varsha Katare said Saini was already serving life imprisonment in a child kidnapping case in Guna district. He was also convicted in fraud case while working in a Ratlam-based pharmaceutical company. He had come out from jail on parole.

Rajat Saini got acquainted with Niranjan Meena in central Jail. When Rajat needed Rs 5 lakh, Niranjan made arrangement through Ram Niwas Meena in jail. When Rajat could not return money, his family started receiving threats. On May 23, 2022, Saini came out on parole and made a plan to kill Niranjan.

The plan to kill Niranjan failed. He made another friend Aman Dangi. He killed Aman by calling him to his room and burnt his body with petrol. Saini’s motive behind killing Aman was that the police would consider him dead and he would not have to return Rs 5 lakh to Meena and he would also escape rest of the jail term.