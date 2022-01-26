Bhopal: Man, parents booked for dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his parents were booked for Rs 50 lakh dowry harassment on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws when she reached her home in the city.

Woman police station-in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a case had been registered against a certain Prasang Chouksey of Pardeshipura and his parents on the complaint of his 29-year-old wife from Nagpur.

The woman stated in the complaint that she got married to Prasang in July 2021. After a few days of their marriage, her husband and his parents started harassing her over petty issues. Later, they started demanding Rs 50 lakh as dowry. After that, she started living with her parents in Nagpur. She also gave a written complaint to the police in Nagpur. On Monday, when she reached the city, her in-laws did not allow her to enter the house and again started demanding dowry.

