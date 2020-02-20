Bhopal: Man killed after niece injures dog during cycling

BHOPAL: A man died of injuries that he sustained on head when two attacked him men on Tuesday. The accused were irked over the fact that their pet dog was injured by the bicycle of deceased’s 12-year-old niece.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Meena, 22.

Nishatpura SHO Mahendra Singh said that the accused hit the deceased on his head as they were irked that the girl (deceased’d niece) while cycling had hit their dog.

After the assault, the deceased was taken to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.