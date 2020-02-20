Bhopal: Man killed after niece injures dog during cycling

BHOPAL: A man died of injuries that he sustained on head when two attacked him men on Tuesday. The accused were irked over the fact that their pet dog was injured by the bicycle of deceased’s 12-year-old niece.
The deceased has been identified as Vikas Meena, 22.
Nishatpura SHO Mahendra Singh said that the accused hit the deceased on his head as they were irked that the girl (deceased’d niece) while cycling had hit their dog.
After the assault, the deceased was taken to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.
The incident occurred near CGM college. After the incident, women of the family of accused started hurling abuses at the girl and a dispute broke out.
Not only this the women followed her to home and the accused Suresh Pal and Vinod Pal entered the girl’s home and hit the deceased with a lathi.
Following this they fled leaving the deceased in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the accused were earlier booked for the assault and now the sections of murder would be imposed on them.