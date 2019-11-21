Bhopal: Man held with Leopard skin

BHOPAL: Acting on a tip off crime branch police and forest officials nabbed a 34-year-old man with Leopard’s skin near Gayatri temple area at Hoshangabad road.

The nexus working behind poaching of wild animals would be unearthed, said police. The miscreant was trying to sell skin of Leopard near Gayatri Mandir, claimed police. The miscreant has been identified as Satyapal Baamne alias Veeru Vishwakarma.

ASP Crime Nischal Jharia said miscreant was nabbed after after a week’s tracking. Initially, it was suspected that the animal was poached in Maharashtra. However, the accused revealed that it was poached in Salbardi in Betul around one and a half month ago. The forest department has been informed for further probe. At the moment focus in on busting the racket, he added.

The customer which was scheduled to buy the skin was not traced. Accused revealed that he is only involved in transporting and not in poaching.

Forest Department DFO SN Mishra and department’s flying squad teamed with the crime branch in the operation.