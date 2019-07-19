Bhopal: Man held for attempting sexual assault on minor

Bhopal: A grocery shop owner was arrested by Aishbagh police for attempting to sexually assault a 6-year-old girl who came to his shop to purchase chocolate on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the minor’s mother had gone to market. The minor, student of Class 1 went to a grocery shop of accused Raees Khan to purchase chocolate.

The man finding the child alone, lured her and took her inside his shop. He allegedly tried to sexually assault the girl, however he got scared hearing the girl’s screams and let her leave.

Later in the evening when the girl’s mother returned home, she narrated the incident following which the woman approached Aishbagh police station. The accused was booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and was later arrested by the police.