Bhopal: Man booked in rape case

BHOPAL: A railway loco pilot was booked by MP Nagar police for raping a woman in a hotel.

The accused allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marriage.

According to Nagar police, the 27-year-old woman alleged that she registered herself on a matrimonial site where the man also had a profile.

She said intimacy grew among them after they became familiar with each other.

She alleged that accused convinced her to visit a hotel in MP Nagar area where he outraged her modesty. Thereafter he sexually assaulted her on several occasions under the pretext of marriage.

She alleged that recently he refused to keep his words after which she decided to lodge a police complaint.

Responding to her complaint the accused railway loco pilot has been booked on charges of rape and cops are making efforts to arrest him. Cops suspect that he might have duped several other women.

SHO MP Nagar Manish Rai said the accused will be arrested soon.