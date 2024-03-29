Bhopal: Man Booked For Raping Woman, Filming Act

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman multiple times and filming the act.

The police added that both the accused, as well as the survivor woman belong to the same village in Sehore.

According to the Kamla Nagar police, the 19-year-old moved to Bhopal in 2023. The accused named Raja Bagle used to reside at close quarters to her kin’s house in Kamla Nagar. He approached the woman in January, stating that he wanted to marry her. When the woman turned down his proposal, he abducted her from Nehru Nagar bus stop on January 26, and took her to a deserted locality, where he raped her, and filmed the act. He even threatened to kill her family if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Two days later, on January 28, the accused repeated the act and also subjected her to unnatural acts, as stated by her in the FIR. In March 2024, when the survivor refused to meet Bagle, he sent the videos to her father. The woman approached the police on Friday and lodged a complaint against the accused. A search was launched to nab the accused.

Farmer sleep-walks to terrace, falls & dies

A 50-year-old farmer who was suffering from somnabulism, a medical condition in which a person walks during sleep, fell to death from his house terrace on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

According to police, Jagadeesh Nayak lived with his family in Kota Choupada village in Gunga. His son Rajesh Nayak told police that his father had climbed terrace in his sleep and fell from there a year ago. He had fractured his left shoulder then.

This time, he fell upside down. His head had banged against the ground. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Gunga police said incident was being probed from all angles.