Bhopal: Man booked for extorting Rs 40,000 from MBA student in Ashoka Garden

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against a man for extorting Rs 40,000 from an MBA student and his father in the Ashoka Garden locality of the city, the police said on Sunday. Station House officer (SHO) of Ashoka Garden police station, Umesh Singh Chouhan, said that the complainant, Ashok Dhakad, approached the police on Saturday, stating that his son had rammed his bike into another person’s vehicle on January 3.

The victims’ father Purushottam Ramole, had demanded money from Dhakad for his son’s treatment. Dhakad made the payment to Ramole in online mode, after which his son’s operation was conducted successfully. However, after the successful treatment of his son, Ramole approached the police, levelling false allegations against Dhakad’s son, intimidating his son to give him money for liquor. When the police contacted Dhakad, he narrated the entire story to the police and also showed them the online transaction. The police then registered a case against Ramole and launched a probe into the issue.