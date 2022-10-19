Bhopal: Malaysians respect Ram as principled man who built bridge to rescue his wife

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dussehra and Diwali are not about Ram, Sita and Ravana in Malaysia. But the hero of Ramayana is respected in that country as a principled man who loved his wife so much that he built a bridge to rescue her, says Guruvayur Usha Dorai, founder-director of Laasya Arts Academy, Kuala Lumpur.

Dorai who has been living in Malaysia for 32 years, was in the city along with a 12-member troupe. They light lamps and they burst firecrackers. They cook good food and meet friends and relatives. But not the way the festival is celebrated in India. Dussehra is associated with the slaying Mahishasura there, not with Ram killing Ravana. I’m planning to stage Ramleela there next year during Dussehra. I can’t find the reason but Dusshera is not about Ram-Ravana there. But certain initiatives may be taken in future to do it.

the Academy, to stage a ballet ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at the ongoing International Ramleela Festival currently underway in the city.

Free Press talked with her amid rehearsal for the show at Ravindra Bhavan Open Air Auditorium.

Excerpts:

What is the state of Indian culture in Malaysia?

It’s very good. Lots of Malaysians like Indian art. They want to preserve their heritage.

How do they stage Ramleela there?

No, they don’t. In fact they celebrate Diwali differently. They light lamps and they burst firecrackers. They cook good food and meet friends and relatives. But not the way the festival is celebrated in India. Dussehra is associated with the slaying Mahishasura there, not with Rama killing Ravana. I’m planning to stage Ramleela there next year during Dussehra. I can’t find the reason but Dusshera is not about Rama-Ravana there. But certain initiatives may be taken in future to do it.

But is Ram respected there?

Yes, he is. When I was preparing this show, parents were not ready to send their children to India because their wards will be away from them on Diwali. Then I told them that your children will be celebrating Diwali at Ayodhya - the birthplace of Lord Rama. Then they all agreed.

Is there any difference between the Indian and Malaysian Ramanaya ?

Earlier, they used to depict Ramayana in ‘Wayang Kulit’ (a traditional puppet show) format. But that is no longer there.

How do the people view Ravana?

Of course as a villain. In Ramayana, Ravana is a villain. And a villain is a villain.

What about other characters of the Ramayana?

Ramayana is the same there. I don’t like Ravana because he abducted Sita. I like him because he was a smart king. The story is the same. I believe that Ram actually lived. No questions about that. If you and I live then Ram also lived. The bridge that Rama built is still there. Lot of Indians are living there. Even the Muslims know about Ramayana.

What do Malaysians think about Ram?

Ram is a great and principled man. He kept his word. He built a bridge to save his wife. That shows true love.

What the Malaysian government and the Hindu people are doing to preserve Indian Culture in Malaysia?

Indian culture is not only about Ramayana. It has many aspects. Hindu culture is protected there. Hinduism is there. We all are Hindus. The Malaysian Government supports us financially. We have been surviving for the past many years with big productions. The Indian Cultural Centre also supports us.

Most of the artists in your troupe are female. Why?

Not many men want to learn this art. Female students are more interested.

Is this your first visit to India?

No, I come to India every year. The first show of the Ballet was staged in Bhopal. Next, we will be performing in Delhi, Lucknow, Ayodhya and Ahmedabad. We are going to hold a grand show in Malaysia in December.

What are doing for the youth?

I believe that arts and culture makes you a good citizen. Today, youth spend their time clubbing and drinking. By involving them in art and culture, we keep them away from these ills. None of my students drink and all are vegetarian. I insist on this.