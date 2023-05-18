 Bhopal: Maid held for stealing ornaments worth Rs 1.5L
Bhopal: Maid held for stealing ornaments worth Rs 1.5L

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have arrested a woman who used to work as a maid at a doctor’s place in TT Nagar and made away with ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh from there, the police said on Thursday.
The wife of the doctor had found the ornaments missing on Tuesday, after which she lodged a complaint at TT Nagar police station.

Station house officer (SHO) of TT Nagar police station Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the complainant Dr Bhupendra Srivastava (60) stayed at Nishant enclave of TT Nagar. Two women named Tanu and Sunanda had been working as her domestic help from the past ten years.

Sunanda suddenly chose to leave Dr Srivastava’s home 20 days ago. On Tuesday, Dr Srivastava’s wife was searching for her ornaments, which she failed to find in place. On the same day, she went through the Facebook profile of Sunanda’s husband Amit, in which Sunanda was seen wearing Dr Srivastava’s wife’s tops and other ornaments.

Dr Srivastava and her wife immediately approached the police and apprised them of the same. The police swung into action and arrested Sunanda. All the stolen booty has been seized from the possession of the accused, which includes gold tops, gold necklace and several other ornaments worth a total of Rs 1.5 lakh.

