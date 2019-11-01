Bhopal: Maha Cyclone to only affect dists boardering Maharashtra & Gujarat

BHOPAL: One hand, there was cloudy weather and scattered rain due to Maha Cyclone while the state capital witnessed sunny weather enhancing discomfort level for the citizens on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, Khirkia recorded 50mm rainfall and Nepanagar recorded 20mm and Sendhwa and Sardarpur recorded 10mm rainfall. Other cities too recorded traces of rainfall activity.

Senior meteorological scientist Dr GD Mishra said, “Cloudy weather and scattered rains will be only in districts along with the boarder of Maharashtra and Gujarat due to Maha Cyclone- will continue for the next couple of days.”

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 21.3 degree Celsius.

After intensifying into severe cyclonic storm Maha over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area is now all set to become more powerful and intensify into a very severe cyclone by Friday evening.