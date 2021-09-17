Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh tops in domestic violence

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has topped in the cases of domestic violence among all states and union territories across the country in the year 2020. Of the total cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, in the country last year, almost 41% were from MP. According to the NCRB (National Crimes Record Bureau) Crime in India 2020 report, released on Wednesday, 180 cases of domestic violence were registered in the state last year. MP was followed by Kerala, which reported 165 cases, Jharkhand (66), Bihar (23), Maharashtra (3), Himachal Pradesh (2), West Bengal and Manipur (1).

Among the union territories, 3 cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir and 2 in Delhi. No case of domestic violence was reported from the other states and UTs. The total number of domestic violence cases reported from the country last year was 446 of which 441 were reported from states and 5 from UTs. The crime rate (number of cases per one lakh population) of MP was 0.4 as compared with the national average of 0.1.

MP, however, has witnessed a drop in the number of domestic violence cases as compared with 2019, when 248 such cases were reported. That was also the highest among all the states and UTs. In 2019, too, MP was followed by Kerala (194 cases). The other states which reported such cases were Jharkhand (73), Maharashtra (11), West Bengal (6), UP (5), Himachal and Punjab (3 each), Haryana and Rajasthan (2 each) and Odisha, Telangana and Karnataka (1 each). The rest of the states had reported zero cases of domestic violence. Among the UTs, only Delhi had reported domestic violence cases, which numbered 3. In 2019, MP's share in the all-India domestic violence cases was 45%.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:48 AM IST