Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh players shine as they win medals in mallakhamb, wushu, soft tennis at National Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh players won three gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals at the 36th National Games on Monday. National Games began in Gujarat on September 27. In all, state players won 59 medals including 19 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze medals by Monday noon.

Mallakhamb

Pranav Kori won gold medal in hanging mallakhamb. Siddhi Gupta won a gold medal in pole and a silver medal in rope mallakhamb. Rajveer Pawar won a silver medal in Rope mallakhamb, and Chandrashekhar Chauhan won two bronze medals in rope and pole mallakhamb events.

Wushu

State players won five medals in wushu including three silver and two bronze medals. Rohit Jadhav, Poorvi Soni and Namrata Batra have won silver medals and Sakshi Jatav and Bhooraksha Dubey won bronze medals.

SAI Bhopal athlete Bhooraksha Dubey told Free Press, "I'm happy that I got the opportunity to stand on the podium of national games, but I'll surely do better next time. The next on my list is senior national championship, which will be held in Srinagar. I have learned so much from this championship, and this will surely be a memorable one."

Soft tennis

Jai Meena won the gold medal in soft tennis men's singles. Aadhya Tiwari won silver medal in women's soft tennis singles.

