Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission takes note of Free Press news, asks CP to file report

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the report published in Free Press on many police establishments inaccessible to disabled, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has directed commissioner of police, Bhopal and PWD authorities to file a report issue faced by people with disabilities while visiting police stations and their other establishments sans ramps.

Free Press in its report published on November 7 had prominently taken up the issue that Bhopal police control room, DCP (traffic) office, police hospital, and police headquarters have no ramp thus making them inaccessible for the physically challenged people.

The Commission has asked the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, and Public Works Department (PWD), Chief Engineer, Bhopal to arrange for the necessary facilities for physically challenged people and file a report on the matter within a month.

MPHRC has taken cognizance of a news article that mentioned that, despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, passed by the Central Government in 2016, there is a clear provision that every public building should compulsorily have the facility of a ramp for the convenience of persons with disabilities. Police hospital, police headquarters, Bhopal's police control room, DCP (traffic) office lack the basic necessity for the disabled- a ramp. In the police control room, there are only stairs. No ramps have been built to enter the offices of the assistant commissioner of police and additional superintendents of police.