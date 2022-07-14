e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Lottery for RTE admissions to pvt schools today

1.71 lakh students are eligible.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Right to Education Act, for the session 2022-23, online lottery will be taken out on Thursday for free admission of children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in the private schools of the state.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanaraju S will launch the lottery process on Thursday at 2:30 pm. The programme will be telecast live on the YouTube channel of the Kendra. The link to the programme is htps://youtu.be/NMIjVe2gSGo.

Parents will be able to download the allotment letter through RTE portal http://rteportal.mp.gov.in and get admission in the allotted school till July 23, 2022.

It is noteworthy that about two lakh parents have applied online for free admission of their children in private schools. Out of which more than 1.71 lakh have been declared eligible after document verification.

Read Also
Bhopal: US teen teaching basic computing to deprived kids in Hindi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Lottery for RTE admissions to pvt schools today

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands