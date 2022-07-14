Bhopal: Lottery for RTE admissions to pvt schools today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Right to Education Act, for the session 2022-23, online lottery will be taken out on Thursday for free admission of children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in the private schools of the state.
Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanaraju S will launch the lottery process on Thursday at 2:30 pm. The programme will be telecast live on the YouTube channel of the Kendra. The link to the programme is htps://youtu.be/NMIjVe2gSGo.
Parents will be able to download the allotment letter through RTE portal http://rteportal.mp.gov.in and get admission in the allotted school till July 23, 2022.
It is noteworthy that about two lakh parents have applied online for free admission of their children in private schools. Out of which more than 1.71 lakh have been declared eligible after document verification.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)