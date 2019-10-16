Bhopal: Lokayukta raids Asst Excise Commissioner, assets of Rs 3 cr found

BHOPAL: The bank locker of Assistant Excise Commissioner Alok Khare threw up cash, gold and silver jewellery and fixed deposit papers in Bhopal on Wednesday. His residence in Indore house will be checked on Thursday.

The Lokayukta police conducted raids in four places and had found property, jewellery, cash and others on Tuesday last. The raids were conducted in four places-- Indore, Bhopal, Raisen and at his native place in Chattarpur.

On Wednesday, the searches were conducted at his bank locker in Bank of India, Bhopal branch and gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh and fixed deposit of Rs 75 lakh were recovered.

From the bank account of his wife Meenakshi Khare, Rs 46 lakh was found.

From Chattarpur house, 400 gram of gold were found while 550 gram of gold and 1.50 kg of silver were recovered in the bank. The team also found Rs 9 lakh in her bank account. Similarly, insurance policies worth Rs 25 lakh each were found in the name of his two daughters.

The raids, which started on Tuesday morning, continued till Wednesday 2 am.

A team of agriculture department officers will be going to assess property of two farm houses in Raisen. They will also evaluate cost of drip irrigation system, trees, solar panel, motor pump, pipeline, tractor trolley and other equipment.

Property found in Chattarpur: Rs 9 lakh in bank account of Lalji Khare, father of Alok and insurance policy worth Rs 25 lakh. A house Rs 70 lakh, plot on Sagar road of Rs 65 lakh and other house-hold belongings of Rs 15 lakh. Total estimated cost of property is around Rs 3 crore.