Bhopal: Lodhi effect; BJP MLAs told to provide details of pending cases

BHOPAL: The High Court may have put an stay on the jail term of Prahlad Lodhi but the developments have made the BJP leaders conscious.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Gopal Bhargava has written to BJP MLAs asking them to submit information about the criminal cases against them or other case pending in special court within a week’s time.

He asked them to submit copy of the FIR, name and mobile number of the lawyer and all documents related to cases concerned.

A special court is doing daily hearing of the cases against MPs and MLAs. The court in the recent past, gave punishment to Prahlad Lodhi and Congress MLA Babu Jandel. This has made both Congress and BJP concerned about their MPs and MLAs.

Bhargava also asked MLAs to keep a list of questions addressing problems related to their constituency to be raised in the winter session of Assembly.

He asked them to provide information related to any action taken based on political rivalry.

He also sought information about local administration or Congress workers harassing BJP workers.

The MLAs have been told to furnish information related to farm loan waiver, farmers’ suicides and crop damage as well.