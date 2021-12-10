Bhopal: LitWits organises talk on gender in art, literature and activism

BHOPAL: LitWits organised a writer’s talk on, Gender in Art, Literature and Activism, by Neha Singh at Maharani Laxmi Bai College in the city on Friday. It was organised in association with Club Literati.

Neha Singh is the award winning author of children's books like - I need to pee, Moongphali. As a guest speaker of the session, Neha highlighted the benefits of getting exposure and avoiding stereotypical gender biases in girls.

She shared her journey as an author, which started with her first book, The Wednesday Bazaar. Her women’s rights campaign, Why Loiter, which started in 2014 is inspired by a book with the same name. She conveyed an inspirational message to the audience. She said, “One person, one idea and one passion are enough to change the world”. Several questions were asked by the audience about her journey and idea behind starting campaign, Why Loiter.

College principal welcomed the guest speaker and presented her a tulsi sapling. LitWits president Anushka Basu hosted the event and Iqra Ali proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:11 PM IST