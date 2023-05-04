 Bhopal: Listed criminals arrested for smuggling marijuana worth Rs 4L
The team rushed to the spot and arrested Raja and Sheikh Arif, residents of Bhopal.

article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aishbag police have arrested two persons for smuggling marijuana worth Rs 4 lakh, the police said on Wednesday. Both the accused are listed criminals who have cases of vehicle-lifting and Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them. Station house officer of Aishbag police station, CS Rathore, said that the police team received a tip-off about two men carrying huge quantities of marijuana in a sack in Subhash Nagar. The team rushed to the spot and arrested Raja and Sheikh Arif, residents of Bhopal. Police found 21.2 kilograms of marijuana inside it worth a total of Rs 4 lakh. The cops arrested both the accused and seized drugs from their possession.

