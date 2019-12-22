Bhopal: Light rains likely in most parts of MP

BHOPAL: Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sidhi, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Morena may witness rains due to cyclonic circulation developed over eastern parts of Gujarat and an upper air trough is extending from East-central parts of Arabian Sea to eastern parts of Rajasthan.

Moisture fed by this development may cause rain anc change in temperature in Madhya Pradesh.

During the next 24 hours, places like, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Satna, Damoh, Panna, Rewa, Shahdol, among others may also witness rains lasting up to Dec 26.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degree while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius.

As per the meteorological department, cyclonic circulation is providing moist winds from the Arabian Sea hence most parts of MP will experience light rains while one or two places may experience moderate spells of rain and hailstorm.