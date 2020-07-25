Bhopal: Lieutenant General Atulya Solankey appointed as General Officer Commanding at the Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal: Lieutenant General Atulya Solankey, Sena Medal took over the reins of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps as the 25th General Officer Commanding, on Saturday.

An alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lieutenant General Atulya Solankey, Sena Medal was commissioned into the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles in 1984. In a career span over 35 years, he has done active combat roles at respective stages of command in the Army. The General has a distinct service profile, having attended various prestigious courses including the Defence Services Staff Course at Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course and National Defence Course at Delhi. He brings with him the vast experience of varied military theatres ranging from Northern Borders, Deserts, Line of Control and Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism operations.

The General had been into varied important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments to include tenures in various capacities at Division, Corps, Command and at Integrated Headquarter of Minisrty of Defence (Army). His command tenures include Command of a Battalion in active Line of Control Environment , Command of an Independent Mountain Brigade and General Officer Commanding of an Infantry Division on the Western Front.

The General has been a Brigadier General Staff Operations of a Command and Secretary at National Defence College, New Delhi. He has also served as Military Observer in United Nations Support Mission in Sierra Leone and as Directing Staff at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Prior to taking over the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, he was the Chief of Staff at Army Training Command, Shimla. The General Officer has been awarded Sena Medal and Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for his distinguished service.