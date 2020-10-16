Bhopal: Leading law schools participate in the 3rd edition of the NLIU-Link Legal National Client Counselling Competition 2020

BHOPAL: The third edition of the NLIU-Link Legal National Client Counselling Competition, 2020 was inaugurated online on Thursday at the National Law Institute University here.

Twenty-seven teams, including few from some leading law schools like NALSAR, GNLU, HNLU, NUJS, NUSRL, CNLU and GLC, Mumbai are participating in the competition.

The chief guest of the inaugural function was Alok Verma, a retired judge of the MP High Court and the Guest of Honour was Anuj Trivedi, Partner, Link Legal India Law Services. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. V. Vijakakumar, Prof. Ghayur Alam, Dean, Undergraduate Studies and Prof. Sanjay Yadav, Faculty-in-charge, NLIU Moot Court Association (MCU) was also present.

Appreciating Link-Legal Partners and MCA for successful organisation of events the Vice-Chancellor explained the importance of client counseling competition saying that it develops an important skill every law student should have – that of communicating with the client.

Alok Verma said that it was his personal experience that in many cases the counsels don’t collect enough information from the clients and there is a lack of trust between them leading to weird situations. He said that decisions should be taken by the clients and there must be trust and confidence between the client and the counsel.