Bhopal: LDC booked for making out of turn allotment of quarters

BHOPAL: Police have registered a case against lower division clerk (LDC) for fraudulently allotting government quarters to 25 employees. The quarters of the estate department of Madhya Pradesh were allotted to employees using a counterfeit note-sheet a year ago.
The note-sheet carried a fake seal of chief minister. After the matter came to the notice, estate officer Mukul Gupta filed a complaint against the clerk Rahul Khadke.
Jahangirabad SHO Virendra Singh Chouhan said the Khadke flouting rules made out of turn allotment of quarters to employees during 2017-18. The employees who were in waiting for the allotment were overlooked. An FIR has been registered against the clerk on the complaint of estate officer Gupta, said Chouhan.
