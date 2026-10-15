Bhopal Lawyer Found Dead On Railway Tracks, Woman Linked To Him Found Hanging Weeks Later | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman, allegedly married to lawyer Vishal Ramnani (29) who was found dead on railway tracks near Bhopal Junction on September 7, was found hanging at her residence in Berasia area on Wednesday.

Ramnani had gone missing from his house in Israni Market in Hanumanganj area on September 5. Two days later, his body was found on the tracks. His mobile phone was recovered from the boot of his scooter.

Police had not recovered any suicide note in Ramnani’s case. However, a possible love affair was suspected to be the reason behind his alleged suicide.

The woman, identified as Mahi Partani was found hanging at her residence on Marwadi Road in the Berasia area on Wednesday. She was a client of Ramnani, who was representing her in a divorce case pending before a court in Kolkata.

Speculation has emerged that Vishal and Mahi had married. However, police said no evidence confirming their marriage had been found so far.

Berasia police station in-harge Rambabu Choudhary said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Partani’s death.