Bhopal: Land mafia boss Ramakant Vijayvargiya gets 5-yr jail

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal court has sentenced land mafia boss Ramakant Vijayvargiya, accused of money laundering, to 5 years of imprisonment. Along with this, he has been told to pay penalty of Rs 1 lakh by the court here on Wednesday. The convict is already in Bhopal central jail, serving life sentence. On Wednesday, the special court pronounced the verdict.

Prosecution lawyer Sabir Siddiqui informed Free Press that this was the first conviction under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat and the country’s 24th punishment.

He added that the enforcement directorate (ED) had registered a case against Ramakant Vijayvargiya on May 15, 2011, under Sections 3,4, 70of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was convicted for duping people to the tune of Rs 16 crore.

Vijayvargiya has 74 cases of cheating registered against him. He has cheated 243 people of Rs 107 crore on the pretext of giving them a plot in Panchavati Phase-3 in Bhopal.

The ED has attached his property located in Rau, Indore worth Rs 40 lakh. He has been penalised in 6-7 cases. Other cases are pending in the court.