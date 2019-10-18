Bhopal: Lal Darwaza to hit hard new Hamidia hospital ‘strength’

BHOPAL: The under construction state-level referral Hamidia Hospital will have to satisfy itself with 1320 beds against the planned 1400 if the Lal Darwaza – the red memorial gate on its complex- is not brought down to clear the way for completion of complex as per the proposed design.

New Hamidia Hospital is designed to have 1400 beds, however, if the Lal Darwaza on the hospital complex is not bulldozed then certain amendments would have to be made to accommodate the existing dilapidated structure thus compromising with the number of beds at the new medical facility coming up. The hospital administration will have to do away with as many as 80 beds if the government decides against demolishing the gate.

Lal-Gate a dilapidated portion of Fategarh fort, was built in memory of soldiers who laid their life during World War-I. The structure has no religious importance, however, a certain section of Muslims are against its demolition and so the government is in dilemma. Even certain leaders of ruling Congress agree that the structure has no religious significance and there is no harm in razing it down since it is hampering the development work at the hospital complex.

The dilapidated structure, which a past was used as storehouse by hospital administration, is creating obstacles in Hamidia-Sultania linkage. The gate on the hospital campus stands in between the two new blocks - Hamidia Hospital and Sultania (pediatric).

Earlier, communal tension had flared up in 2017 when foundation stone of the new building of Hamidia Hospital was laid. However the things were brought under control then.

Medical Education Minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho said, “The issue of the structure has not been pushed under carpet and the government is serious in settling down the issue. The decision rests with the Chief Minister Kamal Nath who is in regular touch with concerned leaders and soon it will be sorted out.”