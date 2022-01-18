Bhopal: Ladki Hu Pad Sakti Hu, BJP’s reply to Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched Ladki Hu Pad Sakti Hu slogan in reply to Congress’s slogan Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu in the state.

In October 2021, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had released a message Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu, Jo Ladki Ladti Hai Mai Uske Sath Khadi Hoon (I am a girl who can fight and I shall stand with every girl who fights against injustice). The state Congress leaders tried to cash in the slogan by spreading message among women. On January 14, the women members of party gathered at PCC office for haldi-kumkum function. Hanuman Chalisa was recited and sweets were distributed on the occasion.

The state BJP president VD Sharma on Monday told media persons that Congress party’s main aim is to divide the society and destroy the social fabric of society. “The slogan of Congress party is the reflection of its mindset,” he added. The BJP’s objective is to strengthen society and bring collective reform. The improvement in sex ration in the state is an example how state government functions.

“Because of chief minister’s efforts, the ratio of girls increased to 958. Earlier, the number was 912. The change has come because of government policies and programme like Ladli Laxmi Yojana,” he added. He said people should ignore Congress and let girls study and contribute to nation building.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:30 AM IST