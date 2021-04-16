Bhopal: Lack of room in hospitals puts patients in jeopardy

Bhopal: The unexpected rise in corona cases has caused chaos in the hospitals that lack adequate beds to deal with the situation. Most of the health centres in the state capital have refused to admit patients. The patients, reaching the hospitals where the district command centre reserved some beds, are returning empty-handed.

The active cases have shot up to 60,000 in the state. In Bhopal, the number is 8,000. The number of new patients is less than that of the ones getting cured. This is another reason why there is no room in the hospitals.

On Thursday, the number of new patients was 11,000, but only 3,700 patients were discharged from the hospitals. There has been no change in the situation in the past fortnight.

The rising number of patients has led to the lack of beds in the hospitals.

Chirayu Medical College, which is treating the corona patients, returned many cases on Friday. The number of patients admitted to Chirayu is more than the hospital’s capacity to house patients. The situation of JK Hospital in Bhopal is no better.

Bansal Hospital, National Hospital and Nobel Hospital do not portray an encouraging picture. There are beds in some small hospitals, but, because of a lack of oxygen, patients are not admitted there. The lack of health facilities in the hospitals have forced the patients to move here and there.

Doctors say the rise in number of serious patients and the rise in positive cases have led to shortage of beds in hospitals. Almost every hospital in the state is facing the same problem as that of the ones in the state capital.

The hospitals in Sehore, Hoshandabad, Itarsi, Risen and Vidisha are deluged with patients.

People asked to return due to lack of oxygen

A private hospital in Hoshangabad, Malvi Hospital, had to put up a notice that it was left with oxygen only for three hours. There was no way to arrange for it from anywhere. Therefore, the hospital authorities told the patients to go to some other place.