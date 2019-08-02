Bhopal: ‘Kingdom of Tigers’ exhibition till Aug 14

BHOPAL:The importance of tigers and its different behaviour, habitat and conservation was showcased through 80 photographs at The Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal.

It was part of inaugural-day of fourteen-day exhibition ‘Kingdom of Tigers’ organised by RMNH, Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society, Bhopal on Thursday. These photographs describe in great detail about the importance of tigers, different behavior, habitat and its conservation like food behavior, movement, hunting, caring of cubs etc. Retd. IFS and Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) HS Pabla, was present as chief guest. This exhibition will be open for public till August 14. Students from Govt. Kamla Nehru Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar and staff members of the museum were present.