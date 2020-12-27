Bhopal: Khaled Hosseini's novel 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' discussed at book discussion organised by Club Literati

BHOPAL: The novel ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns,’ focusing on female characters and their roles in Afghan society was discussed at a book discussion, organised by Club Literati in Bhopal.

Penned by Afghan-American writer Khaled Hosseini, it is a saga about Mariam and Laila. Mariam is an illegitimate child, and suffers from both the stigma surrounding her birth along with the abuse she faces throughout her marriage.

IPS Aruna Mohan Roy introduced the members to the author and his works. The setting of the novel is Afghanistan which was discussed briefly by IAS Pallavi Jain Govil as she has lived in Afghanistan. She also showed pictures of different places there.

There are multiple themes in the novel and they were presented by Deeksha Rao. Another important aspect of any novel is plot, which is a foundation of a work and around which the characters are built. The plot of the novel was analysed by Archana Zulfikar and Salema Khan, a research scholar. Sana Khan, alumni of MLB College introduced the members to all the characters in the novel.

Anshu Vaish read out her favourite passage from the novel which she calls as the ‘Titanic’ passage. Nidhi Padamvar discussed the other two novels by the author- ‘The Kite Runner’ and ‘And the Mountains echoed’. President of the Club Seema Raizada introduced everyone to the events organised by the club and also to the members.