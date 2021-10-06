Bhopal: Kamla Nehru Hospital gets 500 (LPM) PSA oxygen plant

BHOPAL: Bhopal Gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang dedicated Aerox Metox 500 Litres Per Minute (LPM) PSA Oxygen Plant at Kamla Nehru Hospital Gas Relief Bhopal on Gandhi Medical College premises on Wednesday.

The plant will generate medical oxygen with a capacity of 500 litres per minute by taking oxygen directly from the atmosphere. The oxygen plant can support around 100 beds or 25 ICUs . The oxygen will be directly taken from the atmospheric air and thus will be almost 100 percent pure.

Addressing the gathering the minister said, “In last two years because of Corona, people while giving a tough fight to viruses have come to understand that life is unpredictable and this has driven them to take out time from their busy life and serve others. The enlightened section of the society came forward and selflessly served the needy, said minister.

He said that everyone worked as a team to deal with the challenge. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensured uninterrupted supply of oxygen and constantly monitored arrangements during the corona period.

It may be noted that Covid-19 pandemic resulted in high demand of oxygen in all the hospitals Oxygen Manifold was established at Kamala Nehru hospital in the year 2016.

