Bhopal: Kamal Nath invites senior leaders on April 4

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has invited all senior leaders of the party for an important meeting scheduled at his residence on April 4, said a senior leader of Congress.

The main objective of the meeting is to finalise the strategy related to organisational polls, the process for which has begun. Moreover, organisational restructuring will also be discussed during the meeting, said an office bearer.

All key leaders of the Congress including Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh have been asked to remain present during the meeting. Sources said that review of membership campaign would be done first. PCC chief has now decided to give importance to leaders based on their performance in membership campaign.

Moreover, leaders will be given responsibility department-wise to scrutinise policies and actions of state government. A detailed comparative study will be prepared of 15 months of rule of Congress versus 15 months of BJP rule, said a senior party leader.

Another team is working on promises made by BJP government that have remained unfulfilled. They will be used during the assembly elections.

But before these, discussions will be held to finalise the organisational polls that will start with election of representatives at block and tehsil level. They will elect representatives at the district level who in turn will elect the state president of the party.

Responsibilities will be assigned to the senior leaders related for organisational polls besides strengthening party cadre at the booth level.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:37 PM IST