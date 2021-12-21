Bhopal: JUDA strike work against delay in NEET PG counselling

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The junior doctors in all the six government medical colleges in the state went on strike on Tuesday to protest against postponement of NEET PG counselling.

They have demanded to conduct NEET-PG counselling as early as possible so that the work pressure of second and third year junior doctors can be reduced.

The junior doctors at Gandhi Medical College here have also warned to boycott emergency services from Wednesday.

Earlier, doctors were called from the health department but the arrangement has not been made. The Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) has also not been enforced.

The college management claims that consultants have been placed on the job and therefore patients are not facing problems.

The matter of NEET-PG counselling is pending in Supreme Court. The National Organisation of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has asked Centre to present its case in Supreme Court for early counselling.

State JUDA president Dr Arvind Meena said that due to the delay in counselling, work pressure has increased on junior doctors.

