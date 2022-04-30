Bhopal: JP Hospital certified under Lakshya programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jaiprakash District Hospital in Bhopal has been certified under Lakshya program to provide quality and safe delivery services to pregnant women, according to official information on Friday.

The certificate in this regard has been issued by Vikas Sheel, additional secretary and mission director, union ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Dr. Bhawna Gulati and Dr. IK Khokhar of NHSRC Delhi, evaluated Jaiprakash Hospital on March 28 and 29 for certification. Evaluation of the labor room and operation theater was done as per the prescribed points of Lakshya program. The hospitalís labor room secured a score of 95% and maternity OT of 82%.

Infection control, availability of staff, training, record keeping, rights of patients, confidentiality of documents, availability of equipment and resources, emergency medicines, cleanliness etc. were monitored in the maternity wing and labor room during this period. Along with this, after personal discussion with the patients, feedback was obtained regarding the services being provided in the hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Bhopal Dr Prabhakar Tiwari informed that various programs are being conducted at the field level to bring down maternal and child mortality.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:08 AM IST