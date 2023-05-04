 Bhopal: Joshi sticks to his guns on joining Cong, meets Raghunandan Sharma
Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Deepak Joshi has stuck to his guns to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join the Congress. Joshi who also vacated the government house discussed the issue with former Rajya Sabha Raghunandan Sharma. Sharma tried to pacify Joshi, but he clearly said he had resolved to join the Congress.

By not constructing a memorial in the name of his father, the BJP has not done the right thing. When Sharma advised Joshi to hold talks with state party president VD Sharma, he declined. According to sources, Joshi has met former chief minister Kamal Nath and is ready to take Congress membership. In a telephonic conversation with Free Press, Joshi said he would join the Congress on May 6, and there was no doubt in it.

Bhopal: Biosphere reserve; EPCO prepares proposals for Pench, Kanha
