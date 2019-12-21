Bhopal: Jaura Congress MLA Banwarilal Sharma passes away

BHOPAL: Congress MLA from Jaura assembly constituency in Morena, Banwarilal Sharma, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 65. The first-time legislator from Jaura constituency in Morena district had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Sharma who was close to former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia defeated BSP candidate Maniram Dhakad in the Assembly election. After the death of Sharma, the number of Congress legislators has again reduced to 114. Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders mourned the passing away of Sharma.

Food adulteration caused death of Sharma: Silawat

Health minister Tulsiram Silawat said adulterated food was the main reason for the death of Banwarilal Sharma. Adulterated food causes cancer and the state has lost Sharma only because of that, the minister said. Various medical reports have also revealed that number of cancer patients is increasing because of adulterated food, he said.